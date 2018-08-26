Air quality advisory back in place for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are back under an air quality advisory.

Environment Canada reinstated the advisory just after 9 a.m., due high levels of grit from wildfire smoke hanging in the air.

A statement said air quality worsened overnight, despite cooler, damper weather over the weekend. The advisory lifted briefly on Friday after fresh ocean air blew onshore.

Much of the province has been under air quality advisories for nearly two weeks as hundreds of wildfires burn provincewide.

The ocean-air reprieve on the coast didn't reach other regions in the province, or any areas directly downwind of wildfire.

Smoky skies continued to choke the Okanagan as of Friday night, even as Metro Vancouver briefly cleared. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Environment Canada said all advisories will stay in place until a significant, lengthy change in the weather.

Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly at risk when the air quality is poor. Those people should avoid strenuous activity until conditions improve.

Air Quality Health Index ratings have improved over the weekend, according to the province, with the Okanagan and northern regions seeing a drop from "very high" risk ratings down to low or moderate.

