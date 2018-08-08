Air quality advisory issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Several municipalities in Metro Vancouver are under an air quality advisory due to high amounts of ground-level ozone, commonly known as smog.

In a statement, the regional district said Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, and Pitt Meadows are experiencing high concentrations of ozone and will likely do so until the weather changes.

Ground-level ozone, the district said, forms when nitrogen oxides (from pollutants emitted when fuels are burned) and volatile organic compounds (emitted from solvents like paint, cleaning products and liquid gas) react in sunlight.

"The highest levels of ground-level ozone are generally observed between mid-afternoon and early evening on summer days," the district said in a written statement.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued a similar advisory Wednesday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Fraser Valley because of high concentrations of ground-level ozone that are expected to persist until a change in weather. Avoid strenuous activities during mid-afternoon to early evening when ozone levels are highest. —@FVRD1

To reduce the amount of ozone, the district is encouraging residents to drive less and not refuel cars at the hottest times of the day.

Metro Vancouver advised residents of affected cities to avoid strenuous outdoor activities from mid-afternoon to early evening. Seniors, infants and people with medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease or asthma are most likely to suffer ill effects from the ozone.

Anyone who is experiencing chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing may want to seek medical advice.

A haze might be visible in the sky, Metro Vancouver said, but that is from ongoing wildfires in B.C. and beyond. At this point, smoke concentrations are not exceeding air quality guidelines in the region.