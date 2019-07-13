Police investigate suspicious death in Greater Victoria

West Shore RCMP are investigating a suspicious death just outside Victoria after a man was reported missing from work.

Police say they found an adult man dead in a residence in Metchosin while looking into the report. They say they suspect foul play.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate. Neither the RCMP nor the VIIMCU has arrested a suspect in connection to the death.

Police say they're still in the preliminary stages of their investigation and they're not releasing the victim's name until family has been notified of the death.

Anyone with more information about the death is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.