Major crime unit investigates shooting death of Victoria-area man

The Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting death of a 37-year-old man in the rural Victoria-area community of Metchosin, B.C.



West Shore RCMP spokesman Const. Alex Berube says in a statement police were called to Metchosin just after 9 p.m. on Friday to investigate a report of a shooting.



He says a man, known to police, was found dead at the scene in the 4600 block of Sooke Road.



Berube says initial evidence gathered at the scene leads investigators to believe the incident was targeted.



He says there have been no arrests and the identity of the man has yet to be released.



Berube says investigators are asking people who may have been travelling in the Sooke Road area between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.