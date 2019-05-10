RCMP investigate suspicious death in Merritt

One man is dead and another is in custody after an incident Friday at a home in Merritt, about 90 kilometres south of Kamloops.

At around 1:30 p.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Blair Street for a report of a sudden death, RCMP said in a media release.

RCMP offered few other details, but say the man's death is considered suspicious.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are involved and police are speaking to witnesses, Staff Sgt. Lorne Wood said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.