Rescue team reeling after $8K of 'crucial equipment' stolen in double break-in

A volunteer-led search and rescue organization in central B.C. is scrambling to recover after thousands of dollars of gear was stolen.

The Nicola Valley Search and Rescue team's compound in Merritt, B.C., was broken into twice in two days over the weekend.

About $8,000 worth of equipment was taken from the compound, including swift water rescue packs — which include dry suits, helmets and personal flotation devices — first aid kits, a computer, radios and compasses.

"We rely on that equipment to carry out our duties and help other people," said Saxon Peters, president of the organization.

"The fact that we have lost some pretty crucial equipment means that we can't respond to any emergencies until we get that replaced."

Dragged away in a stretcher

The break-in was first noticed when some members of the group spotted a hole in the fence of the compound. The second theft was discovered early Sunday morning.

One of the volunteers recovered some of the gear after following some tracks from the compound.

"He was able to follow some drag marks down the road which was caused by the stretcher which the thieves were dragging full of our equipment," Peters told Sarah Penton, the host of CBC's Radio West.

"They ended up abandoning it on the side of the road, so we were able to recover a portion of what they attempted to steal, but not everything."

It's not the first time Nicola Valley Search and Rescue has been targeted and the hit is significant.

The group are trying to beef up security but have a limited budget, Peters said.

"The fact of the matter is, we're a volunteer club and we rely on fundraising efforts and government grants," he said.

"The money we spent on theft deterrent is money we can spend on search and rescue equipment."

The team is asking for the public's help to track down the thieves. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCMP.

With files from Radio West