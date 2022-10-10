Mayoral candidates vow to make Merritt, B.C., stronger after wildfires and floods

All four candidates running for mayor in Merritt, B.C., are promising to prioritize emergency preparedness nearly a year after wildfires and floods devastated the city.

Mayor Linda Brown is running for re-election amid criticism from residents over the lack of municipal and provincial support after hundreds of homes were evacuated last year.

While Brown admits she was initially "overwhelmed" by the natural disasters, she says the city has been working hard for the community and that she's running for a second term because she feels it's what residents want.

"We have been trying," she said. "It's just these things are hard and they're not going to be fixed overnight."

Linda Brown says city staff have been working very hard to meet the needs of Merritt residents affected by wildfires and floods last year. (Curtis Allen/CBC)

She adds that city staff have been overwhelmed by criticism from residents dissatisfied with their performance in disaster relief.

"It's really, really a tough time for us," she said. "I support my staff and I empower my staff, and I know how hard they work and I'm proud of the work that we do achieve."

A four-day work week pilot was recently launched to boost staff morale.

Brown also promises she will continue working on issues of homelessnesss and addiction if she is re-elected.

Coun. Tony Luck says what would set him apart from Brown as mayor would be his "more collaborative" approach to working with council and the local community.

"I can communicate more with the developers and investors that come to town. We want to move Merritt forward," said Luck, a real estate agent and former financial advisor who was also once a councillor in Mission, B.C.

"Certainly, I want to be much more transparent — I want to include the citizens in a lot more decision-making processes."

Tony Luck says he would be a mayor who collaborates well with council, the business sector and the local community. (Tony Luck/LinkedIn)

Luck also promises to build more housing for people displaced by natural disasters last year, and more biking trails across the city.

Mike Goetz says he's in a better position to know what the community needs, having lost his home to wildfire last year.

"I was homeless for 20 days … I felt that there were some things lacking and we didn't have a decent emergency plan," said Goetz, who served as a councillor in Merritt for a decade before retiring in 2018.

"I want [Merritt] to become one of the safest emergency places in B.C. at some point in time," he said.

Goetz says his priorities as a mayor would include repairing river dikes and implementing more controlled burns to mitigate the impact of wildfires.

Mike Goetz, who lost his home to wildfire, says he saw first hand what was lacking in the city's emergency planning. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Mike Bhangu, a freelance writer and actor who served as a councillor for three years until he resigned last December following conflicts with the mayor during council meetings, announced his bid for the top job last month.

Bhangu says Merritt's infrastructure should be repaired. He also promises to cut taxes if elected.

"[Local residents] are tired of not getting much in return. They're tired of our roads falling apart. They're tired of not being heard," he said.

Bhangu is currently facing court proceedings having been charged last August for uttering threats, but says he is confident it will be proven he wasn't in the wrong.

Mike Bhangu says he will cut taxes for Merritt residents if he becomes the mayor. (Submitted by Mike Bhangu)

Voters can cast their ballots on election day on Oct. 15, or at an advance poll on Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Merritt Civic Centre at 1950 Mamette Ave.