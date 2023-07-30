Crews battle out-of-control fire at industrial site near Merritt, B.C.

British Columbia wildfire fighters and local crews in Merritt are responding to a large fire at an industrial site Saturday afternoon, according to the city.

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) and Merritt Fire Rescue were called just before 1:30 p.m. PT to a fire burning at the old Merritt Green Energy Plant at the former Tolko lumber mill site at the southern edge of Merritt, a small city in B.C.'s southern interior about 200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The blaze is approximately 0.6 hectares in size and considered out-of-control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service's website.

"The City's Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support the response," the city said in a news release at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Just watched a tandem of about 6 or 8 water bombers come through <a href="https://t.co/1BTC6mZZoj">pic.twitter.com/1BTC6mZZoj</a> —@Miss_KittyCat80

The fire could be seen sending a thick plume of grey smoke into the skies, as high winds blew it over nearby neighbourhoods.

A CBC News reporter in the area noted fire crews working to extinguish what appeared to be large piles of sawdust that had caught fire. The fire's cause is still under investigation, according to BCWS.

Crews battled a fire that appeared to have engulfed piles of sawdust at the old Tolko mill site in Merritt, B.C. on July 29, 2023. (Tom Popyk/CBC)

Community groups are also coordinating mutual aid for anyone in need, it said, but no evacuation orders or alerts have been issued at this time, according to the BCWS website.

City officials urged people to avoid the area and not fly their drones within 8 kilometres of wildfires.

"There will be more ground traffic as heavy fire response equipment comes in, and they need space to work," said the release. "There will also be skimmers and helicopters coming in to drop water on the fire. For your safety, please stay away."

CBC News has reached out to the operations centre for comment.

The fire is one of two that broke out near Merritt on Saturday.

A 4.2 hectare wildfire near Moore Creek, about 30 km northwest of Merritt at the tip of Nicola Lake, is also currently out of control, according to BCWS.