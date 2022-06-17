Merritt's only hospital evacuated, closed due to gas leak
All patients and staff are safe, according to Interior Health.
The Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre is closed until further notice
A gas leak has forced the only hospital in Merritt, B.C., to be evacuated.
The Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre is closed until further notice.
Interior Health reports all patients and staff are safe.
Interior Health says anyone needing urgent care should call 911 or go to the emergency rooms at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or Kelowna General Hospital.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?