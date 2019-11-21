Merritt, B.C., seeks power to leave parking tickets on the dash

The City of Merritt in B.C.'s Interior is hoping to get around a regulation that requires their bylaw officers to hand out tickets in person.

Sean Smith, the director of corporate services with the city of Merritt, says the ticketing mechanism is set out by the province in the Community Charter and the Local Government Act.

Smith says there are specific ways tickets must be served in the city.

"They either need to be served on the person directly or they can be served in the same way as a summons, which means that you can serve it to their last known address," Smith told host Shelley Joyce on CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

But he says this method of ticketing has caused a lot of problems.

"Perhaps they're out-of-town property owners or people who have come in, committed some form of the infraction in the city of Merritt, but we have not been able to serve them with tickets in person because they don't actually live here," he said.

That's why the city is considering opting in to the bylaw notice enforcement system created by the province. This legislation allows municipalities more flexibility on how to serve notice of bylaw infractions — like putting a ticket on the dash of a vehicle, or mailing it out to their address.

So far, he says, 91 other municipalities have opted in to the bylaw notice enforcement system. He says the city would still need to determine which bylaws and which offences they would want to operate within this system and then give the province official notice of wanting to opt in.

He says it might take up to a year before residents in Merritt see a ticket on the dash — and even then, he says, there won't be any "wild" changes, just a broader ability to enforce any "egregious situations."

"We don't do a whole lot of parking tickets in the city of Merritt, and frankly I think our residents are just fine with that."