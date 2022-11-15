RCMP investigating after 'multiple' shootings in Merritt, B.C., area

RCMP are investigating after several shootings in and around Merritt, B.C., before dawn on Tuesday.

A statement said shots were fired in Merritt; in the community of Coldwater to the city's southwest; and in the Mamit Lake Road area to the north between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. PT.

"We are actively investigating what happened," Sgt. Josh Roda wrote in the statement.

"We do not believe there is any further risk to the public and will have a significant police presence in these areas as we move forward with the investigations."

Investigators believe the shootings were targeted and connected.

The statement did not confirm exactly how many shootings took place or whether anyone was hurt. CBC News has contacted RCMP for more information.