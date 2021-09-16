RCMP identify victim in Merritt murder investigation

Major crimes investigators in southern B.C. have identified a murder victim whose body was found near Merritt on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mounties say they discovered the body of 51-year-old Dennis Michael Walters near Nicola Lake just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The death of the Merritt man was initially termed suspicious, and police confirmed on Thursday that they are now investigating the case as a murder. They are asking the public to assist the investigation.

"We are releasing Dennis's identity in order to help move the investigation forward," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. "We are hopeful that in doing so, we can help timeline the events leading up to his death."

RCMP is asking for anyone who knew of Walters' whereabouts on Sept. 13, or anyone who has any other information, to contact their tipline at 1-877-987-8477.