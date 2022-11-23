A man believed to be connected to recent shootings in Merritt, B.C., has been arrested after a standoff with police, RCMP say.

Ronald Karlson was wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for breaching his release order, issued one week ago.

He is believed to be involved in shootings and a kidnapping in Merritt, a small city in B.C.'s southern Interior, in recent weeks.

Investigators have not clarified how he might be connected to those shootings, but Sgt. Josh Roda, acting detachment commander said Karlson's arrest was "kind of like the final piece that we needed to put all of this to rest, and we're really happy to have finally done that."

Three other men are facing firearms and hostage-taking charges after they were arrested last Friday following a kidnapping, police said.

Karlson was arrested after police were called to Voght Street and Priest Avenue to investigate a report of a "suspicious person" around 1:30 a.m. PT Wednesday.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw Karlson kick in the back door of a house and rush inside.

The residents of the house managed to get out and the RCMP's South East District Emergency Response Team was called in to help.

After a standoff, Karlson left the home and was arrested.

Karlson remains in custody and is expected to appear in court today.