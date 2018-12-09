Huawei CFO argues she's not a flight risk, seeks leave to remain in Vancouver

Meng Wanzhou, the arrested chief financial officer for tech giant Huawei, says she's not a flight risk and has "longstanding ties" and "significant property holdings" in Vancouver, according to new court documents released today.

Wanzhou's bail application says her ties to Vancouver date back 15 years. Her husband says he intends to bring the couple's daughter to Vancouver to attend school.

Meng, 46, is wanted for extradition from Vancouver to the U.S. on allegations of fraud, including using a shell company to skirt international American sanctions over five years.

American officials are seeking Meng's extradition so she can be prosecuted in the States.

The bail hearing is set to resume Monday in Vancouver at 10 a.m. PT.

More to come.