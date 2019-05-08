Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in court for next step of extradition hearing
Meng is under house arrest in Vancouver facing possible extradition to the U.S.
Meng Wanzhou is in court in Vancouver on Wednesday morning in the latest step of her much-anticipated extradition hearing.
The chief financial officer for Chinese telecom giant Huawei was detained at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1, 2018 at the behest of U.S. officials. The U.S. has accused Meng and Huawei of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction in relation to violating U.S. sanctions in Iran.
The billionaire businesswoman is out on $10 million bail but is under house arrest in Vancouver, pending the extradition hearing.
Both Huawei and Meng have denied all the allegations against them.
Read more background on Meng's case here:
A long lineup to attend her hearing started early Wednesday morning at B.C. Supreme Court.
It is literally now standing room only in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MengWanzhou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MengWanzhou</a> courtroom. All the seats are taken and more than a dozen spectators are standing up on one side of the courtroom. I've never actually seen anything quite like this. They look like they're at a concert!—@proctor_jason
Media from around the world have closely following the proceedings, and Meng's arrest has had repercussions far beyond the Vancouver courthouse.
Canada has accused China of trying to exert economic pressure in relation to the case.
Listen to our original podcast, Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant:
In recent months, China has blocked canola seed from two of Canada's biggest exporters. Two Canadians were arrested in China shortly after Meng's detention, accused of being spies.
With files from Jason Proctor
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.