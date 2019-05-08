Meng Wanzhou is in court in Vancouver on Wednesday morning in the latest step of her much-anticipated extradition hearing.

The chief financial officer for Chinese telecom giant Huawei was detained at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1, 2018 at the behest of U.S. officials. The U.S. has accused Meng and Huawei of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction in relation to violating U.S. sanctions in Iran.

The billionaire businesswoman is out on $10 million bail but is under house arrest in Vancouver, pending the extradition hearing.

Both Huawei and Meng have denied all the allegations against them.

Flanked by security and photographers, Meng Wanzhou leaves for B.C. Supreme Court on May 8. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A long lineup to attend her hearing started early Wednesday morning at B.C. Supreme Court.

It is literally now standing room only in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MengWanzhou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MengWanzhou</a> courtroom. All the seats are taken and more than a dozen spectators are standing up on one side of the courtroom. I've never actually seen anything quite like this. They look like they're at a concert! —@proctor_jason

Media from around the world have closely following the proceedings, and Meng's arrest has had repercussions far beyond the Vancouver courthouse.

Canada has accused China of trying to exert economic pressure in relation to the case.

Listen to our original podcast, Sanctioned: The Arrest of a Telecom Giant:

In recent months, China has blocked canola seed from two of Canada's biggest exporters. Two Canadians were arrested in China shortly after Meng's detention, accused of being spies.