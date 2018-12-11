Skip to Main Content
Meng Wanzhou's legal team back in court today
Meng Wanzhou's legal team back in court today

Huawei Canada vice-president Benjamin Howes is scheduled to release a statement after Thursday's court proceedings, which will be livestreamed here.

Huawei chief financial officer is facing possible extradition to the United States

The legal team of detained Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will be back in a B.C. courtroom at 9:30 a.m. PT Thursday for what is expected to be a procedural matter in her extradition case.

Meng is not expected to make an appearance.

Following the court proceedings, Huawei Canada vice-president Benjamn Howes is due to make a statement, which will be livestreamed here.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the behest of the United States, where prosecutors want her to stand trial for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran.

The 47-year-old is charged, along with the company, with 13 counts of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction in the U.S.

The charges are related to an alleged scheme by the Chinese tech giant to circumvent sanctions against Iran through a shadow company in Tehran that prosecutors say was actually controlled by Huawei.

