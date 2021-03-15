Lawyer for Meng Wanzhou claims HSBC had no risk of loss

A lawyer for Huawei's chief financial officer is asking a B.C. Supreme Court judge to admit new evidence in her extradition case.

Frank Addario says the evidence should be allowed if the Crown plans to argue that an international bank at the centre of Meng Wanzhou's fraud case suffered a real risk of loan loss as a result of her alleged actions.

Meng is accused of misrepresenting Huawei's control over technology company Skycom in a presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Both she and Huawei deny the allegations.

Addario says the evidence is an affidavit from an accountant that details credit facilities and loans issued by HSBC to Huawei subsidiaries and suggests there was never a risk of loss.

Addario also told the court that evidence provided by the United States in the case against Meng is unreliable because it includes a 2017 loan that wasn't connected to HSBC.

"There never was any risk the bank could incur a loss,'" Addario told the judge.

"The court needs accurate evidence about the loans and credit facilities."

Crown lawyer Robert Frater urged Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes not to accept the introduction of the proposed evidence.

The Crown argues that actual loss does not need to be shown in order to prove that a fraud took place.

The judge also appeared to have doubts about the defence arguments, asking Addario whether the process of loaning money in itself carried an inherent risk.

The extradition proceedings are scheduled to continue on Wednesday with extensive arguments about the actions of Canadian authorities at the time of Meng's arrest at Vancouver's airport on Dec. 1, 2018.

The defence claims that Meng's rights were violated because she was interviewed by Canada Border Services Agency officers for three hours without a lawyer, despite a warrant that called for her "immediate arrest."