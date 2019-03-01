Canada has announced that an extradition hearing against Meng Wanzhou, the embattled executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei, can move forward.

"Today, Department of Justice Canada officials issued an authority to proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Ms. Meng Wanzhou," read a statement from the federal department.

Ottawa had until midnight Friday, the three-month anniversary of Meng's arrest, to decide whether to approve the proceedings.

The U.S. wants Canada to send Meng from Vancouver to New York to face charges related to conspiring to violate international sanctions against Iran.

Meng, 46, was detained at Vancouver International Airport en route from Hong Kong to Mexico on Dec. 1, enraging Chinese leaders and catapulting both countries into an ongoing diplomatic dispute.

Meng was released on $10 million bail on Dec. 12. She has since been living in her mansion in Vancouver's affluent Dunbar neighbourhood under constant surveillance.

Friday's authority to proceed marks the first step in the extradition process. Meng is due in B.C. Supreme Court next Wednesday to set a date for the extradition hearing.

Even though courts in the province can now move forward with her extradition hearings, it could be a long time before Meng is sent to the U.S. — if at all.

Extradition cases can stretch on for years, winding in and out of court with many avenues for appeal. In deciding on Meng's bail, B.C. Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke cited two such cases that dragged on for a decade or more.