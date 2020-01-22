Crown to begin arguing for Meng Wanzhou's extradition in B.C. court

Lawyers for Canada's attorney general will make the case Wednesday for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition to the United States.

After two days of listening to defence arguments, the Crown will try to convince a B.C. Supreme Court judge that the essence of the case against Meng is conduct that is considered criminal in both the U.S. and Canada: fraud.

The 47-year-old is accused of bank fraud in relation to an allegation that she put banks at risk by lying about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes must decide whether those allegations can stand up to a test of so-called "double-criminality" by determining if Meng's conduct would be an offence on both sides of the border.

The Crown will argue that it would.

"The essence of [Meng's] conduct is fraud on a bank," the Crown said in written arguments filed ahead of this week's hearing.

"Inducing a bank to extend financial services by lying to it is criminal."

'It's all about sanctions'

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 on a stopover from Hong Kong to Argentina, where she planned to attend a business conference.

She was released on $10-million bail and lives under house arrest in one of her two multi-million dollar Vancouver mansions under the constant watch of a team of security guards.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her house to attend her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Jan. 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In the first two days of the hearing, Meng's lawyers argued that the double-criminality bar could not be met because the offence she is charged with is rooted in U.S. economic sanctions against Iran that Canada has rejected.

As a result, the defence team claimed that Canadian banks wouldn't risk loss by dealing with a client who lied about their business dealings in Iran.

"It's all about sanctions," defence lawyer Richard Peck told Holmes in his opening statement.

"In the end, we're being asked to impose on Canada an obligation to assist the U.S. in the enforcement of its sanctions — sanctions that we have expressly rejected."

'Deceit and risk of loss'

But the Crown will argue that the defence is "offence matching" as opposed to taking the "conduct-based" approach to extradition law that Canadian courts require, which asks a judge to consider the underlying essence of the allegation.

They say Meng's misrepresentation placed HSBC at risk of loss and deprivation through fines, prosecution and reputational damage.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her house to attend her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Jan. 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

And they will also argue that the defence is trying to lead Holmes down the wrong path.

"The fact that Canada may have different sanctions against Iran than the United States should not distract the Court from the necessary inquiry into the essence of the conduct for double-criminality purposes," the Crown said in its written arguments.

"Deceit and risk of loss are the heart of the conduct. The nature of the deceit, its motivation, and its legal consequence in the requesting state, are all matters that do not determine the essence of the offence."

Hearing to wrap by Friday

The hearing is expected to wrap up by Friday and Holmes will likely reserve her decision.

If the requirement for double criminality is not met, Meng would be free. But if the Crown is successful, a hearing is scheduled for June in which the defence will argue that her rights were violated on her arrest.

If that hearing goes ahead, the defence will also argue that Meng is being used as a political pawn by U.S. President Donald Trump who has said he would intervene in her case if it would help get a better trade deal with China.

Trump signed an initial trade deal with China last week, with no sign that he had heeded a suggestion from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in December that any pact should deal with Meng and two Canadians who were detained in China shortly after her arrest.

Entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were later formally arrested and now face accusations of spying in China, where they are incarcerated without access to lawyers or family.

China has also cut off Canadian canola and meat imports in the past year, lifting a ban on pork and beef in November.