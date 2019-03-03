Meng Wanzhou files civil claim against CBSA, RCMP and federal government

Meng Wanzhou has filed a civil claim against members of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the RCMP and the federal government, alleging "serious breaches of her constitutional rights" when she was detained, searched and interrogated at Vancouver International Airport in December.

In the claim, filed Friday in B.C. Supreme Court, the embattled Huawei CFO says she is seeking damages for "misfeasance in public office and false imprisonment."

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018, while in transit to Mexico and South America.

She was arrested on suspicion of fraud involving violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran, and American prosecutors are fighting for her extradition.

Prosecutors claim she and other Huawei executives have been avoiding the United States since learning of an investigation into their activities.

More to come