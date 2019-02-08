Men targeted through social media in overseas extortion scam, warns Delta Police

A number of Delta residents have fallen victim to an overseas extortion scam which appears to be based in the Philippines.

Delta police say men are first contacted through social media by scammers who develop relationships with them.

In one instance, a female scammer undressed during a video call and asked the man to follow suit, according to a said Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

"Our officers are cautioning people to be careful when embarking upon online relationships, particularly when the other party lives overseas."

Luckily the man reached out to the police before sending the money.

Leykauf says there have been three recent cases reported and, in all instances, the women appeared to originate from the Philippines.

In the other cases, men did not provide compromising photos, but the women threatened to photoshop their faces onto nude images.