3 men arrested for threatening passengers after refusing to wear a mask on board a B.C. Ferry

Three men have been arrested for reportedly being aggressive toward other passengers and refusing to wear a mask on board a B.C. Ferry Wednesday, according to Sidney-North Saanich RCMP.

The incident occurred Wednesday just after 8:30 p.m. on the Spirit of British Columbia which was en route from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

Police say the men were threatening to fight other passengers after being confronted by riders and directed by B.C. Ferries officials to wear a mask.

Officers boarded the vessel and arrested the three men.

"These incidents are taken seriously by police," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media relations officer for the Sidney-North Saanich RCMP, adding that the provincial mandates are in place to protect the public and curb the spread of COVID-19.

"These individuals defied the direction of the trained crew members whose job is, first and foremost, to keep passengers safe. These three men took it upon themselves to put others' health at risk by refusing to wear the masks on a crowded voyage and when confronted on their behaviour, threatened others."

The trio have since been released and are expected to make an appearance at Victoria provincial court in December, along with conditions not to attend any B.C. Ferries property.