Men accused of killing Hells Angels member make brief court appearance

Two men charged with first-degree-murder of a full-patch Hells Angels member had their first appearance in B.C. provincial court adjourned for three weeks because neither had a lawyer.

Twenty-year-old Calvin Powery-Hooker and 21-year-old Nathan De Jong, both of Alberta, are accused of killing Suminder 'Ali' Grewal Friday in a brazen daytime shooting at a busy Starbucks drive-thru in the 3000 block of 152 Street in Surrey.

The accused killers appeared briefly in a Surrey courtroom Tuesday morning via video link. The video screen was not visible to onlookers in the courtroom.

Investigators say Powery-Hooker and De Jong are known to police and that Grewal, a member of the Surrey-based Hardside chapter of the Hells Angels, was targeted.

Suminder 'Ali' Grewal was gunned down at a Starbucks drive-thru in Surrey. Police say the killing was targeted. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

The two suspects were caught after police received reports of a vehicle speeding away from the murder scene.

Grewal, 43, is the second member of the Hardside Hells Angels to be killed in less than a year.

In November, the body of full-patch member Chad Wilson was found dumped under the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge. His murder remains unsolved.

Grewal's murder has people wondering if a full blown gang war is underway.

"We can totally understand how the public would be concerned when somebody like [Grewal] gets killed in public. Fortunately, nobody else was hurt," said Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. "

"We're working with our partners from the gang enforcement units throughout the region — the [Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.], the Surrey gang enforcement team and others. They will be working to mitigate any ongoing violence."

According to records in Alberta, in 2017, Powery-Hooker was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and forcible confinement in St. Albert, after a 17-year-old male was allegedly beat up during a drug deal.