Memorial event for B.C. moguls skier postponed until parents can attend

A memorial gathering to honour Penticton freestyle skier Brayden Kuroda has been postponed at the request of his parents.

Kuroda, 19, died suddenly Monday night in Calgary. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Alberta coroner.

According to B.C. Freestyle Ski executive director Josh Dueck, he was staying with an aunt and uncle in advance of a competition.

"It's heartbreaking for everybody," said Dueck. "It's unfathomable, it's impossible. He was a healthy, young, bright human being and suddenly it's over."

The "Run for Brayden" was scheduled for Saturday morning at Kuroda's home club on Apex Mountain near Penticton. Dueck said because his parents were unable to leave Calgary, the event has been pushed to a later date yet to be determined.

"My understanding is that the Kuroda family would like to be there in person," said Dueck.

Canadian moguls skier Brayden Kuroda, 19, died suddenly on Monday. The cause of death was not disclosed. (Freestyle Canada)

Ski clubs from from across the province and country are also planning to hold similar memorials.

According to Dueck, Kuroda was tracking to become one of the top moguls skiers in the country.

"That's a high statement given freestyle skiing is what we do really well in Canada," he said. "Braydon was really a special kid. He was one of the best and he would always find time in between his training to help the next generation."

Kuroda made his World Cup debut on his birthday four weeks ago when he finished 34th in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

He finished 25th at a World Cup in Calgary one week later.