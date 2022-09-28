B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark resigns from cabinet to take medical leave

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark has resigned from cabinet to go on medical leave, effectively immediately.

A statement from the premier's office Wednesday said Mark is taking leave "to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters."

"While I regret that she will not be at the cabinet table, I respect her decision and her commitment to her constituents," Premier John Horgan wrote.

Mark did not release an official statement of her own but posted a link to the premier's notice on Twitter.

"I value my role and remain committed to the constituents of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant. I thank my family and colleagues for their support at this time," Mark's said in the tweet.

Mark has been tourism minister since 2020. She was previously the minister of advanced education, skills and training.

She was elected to the riding of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant in 2016, becoming the first First Nations woman in B.C. history to serve as MLA.

Citizen Services Minister Lisa Beare has assumed responsibility for tourism, arts, culture and sport in addition to her current portfolio.