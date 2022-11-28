Dozens gather for vigil honouring 18-year-old stabbed outside B.C. high school

Dozens of people gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday for a young man who was fatally stabbed outside a high school in Surrey, B.C., last week.

Family and friends mourning Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, came together at Tamanawis Secondary School to share memories of their brother, son and friend.

"I will not be able to see him laugh, see him smile," said sister Arshpraat Sethi, whose family emigrated from India eight years ago.

"He was supposed to be enrolled in the army. He was so excited about being a citizen here. He was like, 'Arsh, I'm going to be in the army so you're going to be proud of your brother.'

"I will not be able to see him in that uniform anymore."

Arshpraat Sethi is pictured at a candlelight vigil for her brother, Mehakpreet Sethi, who died after being stabbed outside Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2022. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Arshpraat said Mehakpreet was at the high school on Tuesday to pick up their brother around noon. Police said a fight broke out and ended with Mehakpreet being stabbed.

"I plead for justice for my brother because I don't want any other family to experience what I have," Arshpraat said.

Arshpraat said no one told her family Mehakpreet had died until late afternoon.

RCMP arrested a 17-year-old suspect identified by witnesses after the stabbing. Arshpraat said her family hopes the suspect is charged as an adult, but has been frustrated by the pace of the investigation.

"All [police] can say is 'We can't disclose this to you, we can't disclose that to you,'" Arshpraat said.

"We are not getting any answers. The only answer we're getting is to 'have faith.'"

Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, died after being stabbed in the parking lot outside Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday. (Supplied by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT))

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed Monday no charges have been laid, but said investigators are dedicated to the investigation.

"We don't have an update to provide at this time but we do have very regular contact with the family," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Mounties have not released any information around a possible motive, but said Mehakpreet and the attacker knew each other.

Mourners gather at a candlelight vigil for Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, on Nov. 27, 2022 after he was killed in a stabbing outside Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, B.C. the previous week. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

The incident is not believed to be related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Police are looking to speak with students who saw the stabbing or who have cellphone video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT.