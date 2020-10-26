Meet the first B.C. Green Party MLA projected to win a seat on the mainland

Whistler's Jeremy Valeriote, projected to win the West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding, is getting his bearings after an unexpected victory that will make him the first B.C. Green Party MLA elected outside of Vancouver Island.

Valeriote, 46, garnered 7,019 votes from advance and general voting, beating the B.C. Liberals' two-term incumbent Jordan Sturdy by 604 votes.

The Ottawa native says he considered himself an underdog during the campaign.

"Getting a campaign up and running in four weeks in a snap election against a two-term incumbent, in a riding that has never been anything but B.C. Liberal or Social Credit at least for decades, there's no expectation," said Valeriote.

. <a href="https://twitter.com/JValeriote74?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JValeriote74</a> is projected to win in his riding of West Vancouver-Sea to Sky! We're excited to announce Jeremy as our first elected MLA in a riding off Vancouver Island. We look forward to seeing the BC Green Party grow in Vancouver and across the mainland. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/1q2JfOwg1m">pic.twitter.com/1q2JfOwg1m</a> —@BCGreens

He credits his projected win to several factors, including the growing popularity of B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, voter fatigue with the B.C. Liberals, and a green consciousness that's expanding across the province.

"I think I won because people are concerned about climate change. They're aware that environmental health is paramount to social equity and to economic health," he said.

Motivated by his twin daughters

Valeriote, who moved to B.C. at the age of 18 to study engineering at UBC, says the driving force behind his candidacy was his twin six-year-old daughters.

"When they hear about turtles eating plastic, and glaciers melting, they want to know what kind of future they have, and I want to do everything in my power to secure a world for them where they can bring up their kids," he said.

From tidewater to towering peaks, Valeriote's new riding includes West Vancouver, Lions Bay, Bowen Island, Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton.

Green candidates have been gaining ground in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky over the years, moving from a third place finish in the 2013 provincial election, to second place in 2017, paving the way for this year's breakthrough.

"I talked to a lot of people and they felt that it was time for a Green candidate to be given a chance, and I'm honoured by that. This riding has been trending toward Green for many many years, many many candidates have come before me and I owe them a huge debt," Valeriote said.

Valeriote attributes his projected election win, in part, to the rising popularity of new B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau. (Submitted by Jeremy Valeriote)

Valeriote says if he maintains his lead after absentee and vote-by-mail ballots are counted, one of his priorities for his constituents will be to advocate for more frequent and reliable bus service in the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

And while he waits for the final results, Valeriote says he's going to spend some time with his family, complete an overdue move, and enjoy life without campaigning.