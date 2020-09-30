Meet Bonnie and Henry — the soon-to-be guide dogs named in honour of B.C.'s top doctor

Since the onset of the pandemic, B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has not only led the province in its COVID-19 response, but she has also become a muse for some.

There have been shoes, there have been murals, there have been songs and now, there are puppies.

Meet Bonnie and Henry, a pair of Labrador puppies named in honour of B.C.'s top doctor.

B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs announced the birth and tribute Tuesday.

"Dr. Henry has been a wonderful presence of calm and guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bill Thornton, CEO of the organization, in a release.

"Our organization felt that it was a fitting tribute to name these little puppies after her, as they will one day grow up to provide those same qualities of guidance and support to someone in need."

Bonnie and Henry catch up on sleep. Dr. Henry says it's an honour to have such adorable namesakes. (B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs)

The puppies — along with their eight siblings — will soon begin training to become guide dogs for people who are blind or visually-impaired, have profound autism or post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in the military or as first responders.

And the tribute caught the attention of the puppies' namesake.

"Thank you for the incredible work that B.C. Guide Dogs does, supporting so many people in British Columbia," she said. "Taking a moment to appreciate the joy of two little puppies is so welcome."