B.C. health minister releasing details of alleged violations of Medicare Protection Act

B.C.'s health minister will hold a media briefing Wednesday morning to respond to the Medical Services Commission review of alleged violations of the Medicare Protection Act.

Adrian Dix is due to speak from the press theatre of the legislature in Victoria starting at 10:45 a.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the news conference.

The Ministry of Health hasn't provided details about exactly what Dix is to present, but the premier's office said it involves Telus Health's LifePlus program.

It's one several reviews and injunctions involving the Medical Services Commission (MSC) and health-care providers alleged to have breached the act over charging extra fees that may be construed as giving priority access to services or providing services for a fee that should be covered under the MSP program.

The MSC oversees B.C.'s public health insurance program, which has an annual budget of more that $2.5 billion. The funds pay for services insured under the Medical Services Plan (MSP).

The act ensures access to necessary medical care is based on need, not an individual's ability to pay.

The MSC has claimed LifePlus is breaking the law by charging patients for services that should be publicly covered.

In December it filed an injunction asking the courts to declare that Telus Health is violating the Medicare Protection Act. It's also seeking interim, interlocutory and permanent court orders to stop Telus Health's physicians from providing MSP-covered services.

Telus Health denied the accusations in December, saying its program is only trying to relieve pressure on the public system.

At the time Dix said the Medical Protection Act needed to be upheld to preserve the public heath-care system in the province.