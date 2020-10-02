MEC sale to proceed after B.C. judge denies attempt to have it paused
The sale of beleaguered outdoor recreation retailer Mountain Equipment Co-op to U.S. private investment firm Kingswood Capital Management will go ahead.
Co-op members were asking to have a say in the future of the beleaguered outdoor recreation retailer
The sale of Mountain Equipment Co-op will go ahead after the Supreme Court of British Columbia decided to approve the sale of the retailer's assets.
"We recognize the decision, but are of course disappointed," said a post on the website for Save MEC, a group trying to prevent the sale of the co-op to Kingswood Capital Management, a U.S. private investment firm.
"We are currently meeting to discuss the decision and review it with counsel," the post added.
More to come.
