MEC sale to proceed after B.C. judge denies attempt to have it paused

The sale of Mountain Equipment Co-op will go ahead after the Supreme Court of British Columbia decided to approve the sale of the retailer's assets.

"We recognize the decision, but are of course disappointed," said a post on the website for Save MEC, a group trying to prevent the sale of the co-op to Kingswood Capital Management, a U.S. private investment firm.

"We are currently meeting to discuss the decision and review it with counsel," the post added.

More to come.