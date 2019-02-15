Vancouver Coastal Health confirms 'several' cases of measles at Vancouver schools

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has confirmed multiple cases of measles at two French schools in the city of Vancouver.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday, the health authority said "several cases" of the highly contagious disease have been identified at École Jules-Verne with another at École Anne-Hébert. Students and staff at the latter may have been exposed to measles on Jan. 25.

The health authority confirmed a second case of measles in the city on Wednesday. It said the infected person is a minor and caught the disease locally, whereas the first case was acquired abroad.

It is not clear if the cases at the French schools are in addition to the pair already confirmed earlier this week. CBC News has reached out to VCH for more information.

Highly infectious

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air. It can also be spread through sharing food, drinks, cigarettes or by kissing someone who's infected.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the chest.

Complications from measles can include pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, seizures, deafness and brain damage. It can also be fatal.

An infected person can spread measles before knowing they have been infected, as people are infectious to others from four days before to four days after the onset of rash.

VCH said two doses of the measles vaccine, MMR, are 99 per cent effective at preventing the disease, adding that most cases now are found in those born after 1970 who haven't been vaccinated with both doses.

École Jules-Verne is holding a free vaccination clinic Friday morning.

The vaccine is available for free at local community health centres or Vancouver's City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre. Family doctors and pharmacists may also have the vaccine available for adults and children over the age of five.