New measles case confirmed on Vancouver Island

A new case of measles involving a southern Vancouver Island adult has prompted health authorities to issue an alert to people who may have been exposed.

Island Health is asking anyone who was at the Beacon Community Services Thrift Store at 7060 West Saanich Rd. or the Fairway Market at 7108 West Saanich Rd. in Brentwood Bay between noon and 3 p.m. on March 30 to check their immunization history.

"If you were at either of those locations during the specified times and you are unimmunized or incompletely immunized and it has been less than six days since this exposure, you can call the Saanich Health Unit at 250-519-5100 to find out where to get vaccinated this week."

This is the 23rd confirmed case of the measles in B.C. this year and the third on Vancouver Island.

Dr. Dee Hoyano with Island Health said it's not yet clear how the person contracted the disease, except that it did not involve international travel.

Two measles cases were reported in the South Island last week. Both people became infected while travelling in Vietnam.

Anyone who may have been exposed in Saanich is being asked to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

Those who have never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of the disease, and Island Health encourages them to get fully immunized. Measles immunization is free for everyone.

More information is available by calling 811, or at healthlinkbc.ca or immunizebc.ca/measles.