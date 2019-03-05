New measles case confirmed, infected person visited Vancouver airport

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has confirmed another case of measles in the Lower Mainland, marking the 27th case in B.C. this year.

In a written statement posted on Tuesday evening, VCH and the Fraser Health Authority said the infection was acquired abroad.

The person infected lives in the Fraser Health region and visited several locations while infected.

They are advising people who were at the following locations — at the times specified — that they may have been exposed.

Saturday, April 13

International terminal at Vancouver International Airport between 10:25 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

On board Japan Airlines Flight JL018 from Tokyo to Vancouver.

Sunday, April 14

Ramada by Wyndham Hotel, 631 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

Sun Star Restaurant (in the Ramada) between 8:30 a.m. and noon

Lougheed Town Centre, 985 Austin Avenue, Burnaby between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

People who were at these locations during those times are recommended to review their immunization history and watch for signs and symptoms of measles, the health authority said.

If you develop symptoms of measles before May 5, please call your doctor's office first and tell them that you think you may have measles to allow them to take precautions to protect other patients when you visit. People with symptoms should also report their illness to VCH Public Health (604-675-3900).

Recognizing measles

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone born after 1970 who has never had the measles infection or who did not have two doses of vaccine are at highest risk of measles, and Island Health advises them to get fully immunized immediately.