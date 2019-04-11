Over 13,515 doses of measles vaccine distributed in B.C. since January
29 confirmed cases of measles reported in the province as of May 6, 2019
The provincial government's efforts to immunize school-aged children in B.C. against the measles is in full swing.
As of May 6, 29 cases of measles have been reported this year in B.C.
The Ministry of Health said it has administered more than 13,515 doses of measles vaccine to children since January.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said the ministry has distributed more than 550,000 letters to parents and reviewed 400,000 records. The ministry said it planned immunization clinics to target students whose records showed they were underimmunized or unimmunized.
The ministry said it will continue to offer the clinics throughout May and June.
"The program in May and June is going to be extensive. [You're going to see] clinics in the thousands with a large number of in-school clinics," Dix said.
"Every child that needs to be immunized will have the opportunity to be immunized."
In a statement, the ministry said it will be introducing mandatory reporting of vaccination status starting in the fall of 2019, but details on the reporting requirement have yet to be announced.
With files from Tanya Fletcher
