Measles reported at New Westminster outdoor pool

Fraser Health has issued a warning after a person with measles reportedly visited a New Westminster pool last week.

Officials say anyone at the Moody Park Outdoor Pool on Sunday, August 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT may have been exposed to the virus.

Measles is a serious illness caused by an airborne virus spread through breathing, coughing or sneezing. It can be very contagious.

Fraser Health says symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red and inflamed eyes starting a week to two weeks after exposure. This is followed by a rash that starts on the face and neck and spreads to the rest of the body.

Vaccines offer protection

Fraser Health says you are protected from the disease if you are born before 1970 and have had measles before. You're also protected if you were born after 1970 and have had two doses of the measles vaccine.

If you are not protected, Fraser Health says symptoms could appear as late as September 9, 2018. If measles symptoms start to develop, stay at home and keep away from others and contact Public Health.