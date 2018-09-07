BC Ferries passengers warned of possible measles exposure linked to Maple Ridge school case

Fraser Health says passengers on a recent BC Ferries sailing along with students and staff at a high school in Maple Ridge may have been exposed to measles.

HEALTH ALERT: Passengers on <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCFerries</a> from Tsawwassen to Mayne Island on Aug 31 7PM sailing may have been exposed to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/measles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#measles</a>. Check your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/immunization?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#immunization</a> status. More details: <a href="https://t.co/eVYIjhMDBr">https://t.co/eVYIjhMDBr</a> —@Fraserhealth

The authority says on Aug. 31, a person with measles took the 7 p.m. PT sailing from Tsawwassen to Mayne Island.

"The case was infectious on the voyage, potentially exposing other passengers to measles," said the authority in a release.

The person is also believed to have visited the Saturna Lighthouse Pub on Saturna Island on Sept. 3 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. PT.

Highly infectious

Measles is a highly infectious disease and people who are not immunized against it are at risk, according to the authority. It says the case is related to a measles alert issued at Maple Ridge Secondary School earlier this week.

Fraser Health sent a letter home to parents about a student who was in class on Tuesday who had a medically diagnosed case of the measles, according to the school district.

Spokesperson Tasleem Juma said it's the kind of memo the authority sends whenever there's a possibility of contact with an infectious disease.

The letter said anyone born later than 1970 who hasn't had the MMR vaccine needs to do so by Monday, or they won't be allowed into the school until Sept. 26.

Fraser Health recommended that anyone born after that date who has had a dose of MMR get another round in order to protect themselves.

A free immunization clinic is being held at the school on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the authority is also asking ferry passengers who may have been exposed to check their immunization records and contact their doctor if they develop symptoms.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly infectious airborne virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a spreading rash lasting at least three days. Those affected can start to feel sick within seven to 21 days of exposure.

Anyone who suspects they have measles should contact their doctor, who can arrange an examination without the risk of infecting other patients.

With files from Jodi Muzylowski

Read more from CBC British Columbia