Baby quarantined after measles exposure scare now in the clear

A baby who was forced into isolation after he was possibly exposed to measles at B.C. Children's Hospital is out of the woods, safe and "doing great."

Max Seccia-Smith had to spend his first birthday in quarantine after visiting the hospital's emergency room on Feb. 1. Someone now known to have had measles was in the room that day, potentially exposing others to the highly contagious, airborne disease.

Max was too young for his vaccination, but particularly at risk of infection because he was born premature.

Measles symptoms — fever, runny nose, red eyes and a telltale rash — can take 21 days to show up, so the baby lived in isolation at his family's Burnaby townhome to make sure he didn't have the disease.

Stefania Seccia said Max, her first child, was born premature and underwent surgery as a preemie — making him vulnerable for diseases like measles. (Submitted by Stefania Seccia)

That incubation period ended on Saturday, to the relief of Max's family.

"He's still in great spirits and he's now vaccinated, so he's safe," said mom Stefania Seccia, 32, on Thursday.

Measles outbreak

B.C. is in the midst of a measles outbreak. Two new cases were reported in Vancouver this week, bringing the total number of cases to 15.

Of those cases, 12 are related to the outbreak that began in two French-language schools in the city. The others were acquired while people were travelling.

The man whose family is at the centre of the school outbreak told CBC News he didn't vaccinate his children because he distrusted the science at the time when his children were young.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there is no scientific evidence linking the vaccine to autism.​​

'Pretty scary situation'

Seccia said she took Max to B.C. Children's Hospital on Feb. 1 to deal with a cold sore and symptoms of a stomach bug.

Officials announced anyone who had visited the hospital's emergency room that day — as well as on Jan. 21, Jan. 23, Jan. 24 — may have been exposed to a person now known to be infected with measles.

Seccia got the call at home on Feb. 15, four days before Max's first birthday. She said it was a "nightmare."

"Through the fault of parents who have decided that vaccinating their children isn't a good idea, my son is now in this pretty scary situation," Seccia told CBC News last week.

Max Seccia-Smith got his 12-month measles vaccine on Monday, two days after he was cleared for measles. (Stefania Seccia)

The MMR vaccine is designed to prevent measles, mumps and rubella by helping the body make antibodies to fight off the viruses.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control recommends children receive two doses of the vaccine: one at 12 months and the second at four to six years of age.

Birthday bash

Max got his vaccine on Monday.

"It went so well," Seccia said. "Obviously, he gets upset when he's getting the needle but then he's fine right away. Once it's over, he's totally relaxed."

The mother-of-one said they're throwing Max a belated birthday bash this weekend.

"We're going to have a big, huge party with family on Sunday and celebrate [after] everything that he's been through," she said.