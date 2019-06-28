Measles alert issued for people who travelled through Vancouver June 24

A measles alert has been issued for people who were at Vancouver International Airport on June 24.

According the the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, a passenger sick with measles arrived at YVR from Manila International Airport on Philippine Airlines 116 at 5:15 p.m. PT.

The person then left Vancouver at midnight on WestJet 458 traveling to Winnipeg.

Passengers on the two flights or people who passed through the international arrivals area, customs and immigration and baggage check during those times may have been exposed to measles.

The BCCDED says a non-immune person who was exposed to measles from the individual could develop the disease as early as July 1 and as late as July 15.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a red rash that starts on the face or body and expands outward.

Non-immune individuals can become infected by being in the same airspace as a measles case.

Anyone with concerns about potential measles exposure can call 811 to speak with a nurse.