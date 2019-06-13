Measles alert issued after sick infant transits through Vancouver airport

Travellers at Vancouver International Airport have been alerted about potential exposure to measles after an infected infant passed through the airport on June 9.

According to a press release from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the sick passenger passed through the following areas and flights, all on June 9:

Air China Limited flight CA 0991 departing from Beijing Capital International Airport at 3:25 p.m. and arriving Vancouver International Airport at 10:50.

Vancouver airport terminal "Main Terminal" at approximately 10:50 a.m., passing through Canada Customs and Immigration area shortly after.

Air Canada flight AC 8572 departing from Vancouver International Airport at 2 p.m. and arriving at Regina International Airport at 5 p.m.

Passengers on the above two flights, or at the Vancouver Airport location at the times indicated may have been exposed to measles.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has also issued a warning.

A Saskatchewan Health Authority spokesperson said the infant was too young to receive a vaccination for measles and contracted the disease overseas.

The infant is currently "doing well," according to the health authority.

What to do if you develop symptoms

People who were at these locations during those times are recommended to review their immunization history and watch for signs and symptoms of measles.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

If you develop symptoms of measles, please call your doctor's office first and tell them that you think you may have measles to allow them to take precautions to protect other patients when you visit.

People with symptoms should also report their illness to Vancouver Coastal Health Public Health by calling 604-675-3900.