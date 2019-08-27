2 men charged with catalytic converter thefts

Surrey RCMP say two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of thefts involving catalytic converters in Surrey and Vancouver.

Numerous charges have been laid against Stephen Pelland, 39, and Kristopher Larson, 27, who, police say, are both known to them and were already facing several other charges for property-related offences, according to an RCMP news release.

Pelland has been charged on 10 counts, including theft under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and driving while prohibited. Larson has been charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief.

"The arrest of prolific offenders is significant, as these individuals represent ongoing safety risks to the public on multiple levels," said Staff Sgt. Glenn Atkins.

On July 15, 2019, police said they received a report a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 12700-block of 76 Avenue.

Just over a month later, on Aug. 20, two men were arrested after they were allegedly caught trying to steal a converter in the 900-block of S.W. Marine Drive.

Police say they searched a car belonging to one of the men and found three more in the trunk.

Both men will appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 27, 2019.

Surrey RCMP ask anyone who feels they may have been a victim of this or a similar crime to contact them at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.