New overpass opens at Vancouver Island's largest traffic bottleneck

Victoria, B.C., motorists can now drive over top of Highway 1 on a new bridge aimed at easing what's been called the biggest traffic bottleneck on Vancouver Island.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, drivers travelling from McKenzie Avenue to Admirals Road will be able to cross a new bridge above Highway 1 starting Thursday evening.

In a statement, the ministry said traffic will be redirected from the current road alignment to the new bridge starting at 8 p.m. and motorists can expect single-lane closures on the highway as line painting is completed.

All work is scheduled to be completed before the morning rush on Friday.

"It will be clearly signed for pedestrians and cyclists to where they need to be and we'll have traffic control out there making sure that it's clear," said Janelle Staite, regional deputy director with the Ministry of Transportation.

"On top of that, we actually have our traffic engineers that are out ... all night tonight."

The province said traffic signal timing tests were conducted last week at the interchange and the ministry will continue to monitor the signal timing on the new alignment and adjust as necessary to ensure traffic moves as efficiently as possible.

Motorists are advised to drive with care through the project site and obey all signs and speed limits.

The B.C. and federal governments invested $96 million on the development and construction of the new interchange. It is expected to help improve traffic flow in the Capital Regional District and should reduce collisions and improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.