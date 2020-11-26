Baby comes home, as B.C. mother remains in ICU due to COVID complications

Dave McIntosh was able to take his newborn son home from the hospital in Abbotsford, B.C., Wednesday, but his wife, Gillian, the mother of their baby, remained in ICU, fighting for her life due to complications from COVID-19.

Gillian McIntosh, 37, started to feel sick in early November. She chalked up her symptoms to pregnancy-related pressure and pain late in her third trimester, but then started feeling worse and was unable to eat.

"That's when they found out she had pneumonia and tested for positive for COVID," said Dave McIntosh.

"They said she would be in there hopefully a couple of days ... and then, all of a sudden, everything just went haywire."

The baby was born via emergency C-section; Gillian McIntosh has been in an induced coma and on a ventilator in the hospital's ICU. Her condition has not improved.

The baby has been in the neonatal intensive care unit for the past two weeks but was released to go home Wednesday.

Dave McIntosh leaves the Abbotsford Regional Hospital with his newborn baby and assistance from his sister in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Dave McIntosh called the day "bittersweet" saying he was overjoyed that his son was coming home, but devastated about his wife still being in hospital.

"He's a perfect, cute little guy and he's got a lot of people who are just so excited to meet him," he said, adding their three-year-old daughter is eager to boss around her new baby brother as soon as she can.

Gillian McIntosh, who remains in critical condition, has had significant damage to a majority of her lung tissue due to the virus, said her husband.

"We don't know if she'll end up needing permanent care for the rest of her life. We just have no idea right now."

Dave McIntosh says when his wife was first admitted to hospital, there was hope she'd only be in a couple of days, but then 'everything just went haywire.' (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Gillian McIntosh's diagnosis has not been traced back to an exposure event, and her husband said the family is unsure how she contracted the virus. On Wednesday, B.C. recorded another 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 738 new cases of the disease. There are 294 patients in hospital, 61 of whom are in critical care.

The majority of new cases in recent weeks have been in B.C.'s Fraser Health Authority, the region where the McIntoshes live.

Dave McIntosh expressed thanks to the medical staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, both in the NICU and ICU as well as the larger community for their kind thoughts, prayers, messages and donations. He also urged the broader community to take the virus as seriously as possible.

Currently, he can only see his wife through Zoom calls because she still has COVID-19.

"We talk to her and [hospital staff] provided a digital photoframe and some sound clips we play for her as well," he said.

Gillian McIntosh, right, seen with husband Dave and their three-year-old daughter, gave birth to a son via C-section while in an induced coma and on a respirator because of COVID-19. (Submitted to CBC)

It's not clear whether she is aware of the communication, but Dave McIntosh says he hopes she hears him.

"We just keep telling her all we can about her son, about how much we miss her and hope she gets better."