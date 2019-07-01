Mayor co-officiates wedding to kick off Pride Week in Victoria
Lisa Helps says she was delighted to be asked and it was an easy decision
Victoria Pride Week kicked off on Sunday, and to mark the festivities Mayor Lisa Helps co-officiated a wedding between two men — one of them a self-labelled Helps superfan.
Helps says Dustin Miller, who hails originally from Calgary and moved to Victoria 10 years ago, wrote her a "love letter" and asked that she officiate.
"I wasn't going to say no," Helps said. "I was delighted to be asked."
Miller met his husband, Dragisa Cekerevac, on a trip to Berlin last year. Cekerevac is originally from Serbia, which he says is not friendly toward gay people.
"My parents have to not speak about me and my orientation," he said.
Supportive community
Miller says he wanted Cekerevac to feel welcome in Canada and to know that the couple has support for a happy life here.
Helps said that was one of the reasons it was so important to her to take part in the ceremony.
"Hopefully we can create a supportive community around him, and maybe one day his family will come to understand and even visit," she said.
Cekerevac intends to move to Canada. The sponsorship process could take up to nine months, but the happy couple doesn't seemed too concerned.
"Love is important to us and long distance is not complicated," Cekerevac said.
With files from Joel Ballard
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.