Long weekend serves up mixed weather, lots of activities in Metro Vancouver
Saturday is expected to be the sunniest day this weekend
Saturday is likely to bring the best weather the long weekend, according to CBC Vancouver's own meteorologist Brett Soderholm.
However, as the weekend continues, the weather begins to go from sun to rain. If you're prepared for all weather conditions, there's a lot to do in Metro Vancouver.
Fort Langley Beer + Food Festival
Visitors can enjoy craft beer, food and live music in Fort Langley with performances from The Kwerks, Luck Agawin & Friends and Ryan McAllister & The North Country Gentlemen.
When: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site
Jurassic Quest
Spend the day learning all about the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic period and get the chance to view over 80 types of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.
The event for all ages runs throughout the weekend with fossil digs, crafts stations and interactive tours.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Game of Thrones Screening Party
The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday and fans can watch it on the big theatre screen at Vancouver's Rio Theatre.
For anyone who missed it, the second to last episode (episode 5) runs before the final instalment.
Patrons must be 19+ or older to attend the event.
When: Sunday, doors open at 3: 45 p.m. Episode 5 starts at 4:45 p.m. Episode 6 begins at 6:15 p.m.
Where: Rio Theatre, 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Walk through the rainforest
For those who love the outdoors — rain or shine — there's always Stanley Park's own West Coast rainforest.
Bike the seawall, drink coffee at one of its cafes or visit the Vancouver Aquarium.
When: All weekend
Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver