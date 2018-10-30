Saturday is likely to bring the best weather the long weekend, according to CBC Vancouver's own meteorologist Brett Soderholm.

However, as the weekend continues, the weather begins to go from sun to rain. If you're prepared for all weather conditions, there's a lot to do in Metro Vancouver.

Fort Langley Beer + Food Festival

Visitors can enjoy craft beer, food and live music in Fort Langley with performances from The Kwerks, Luck Agawin & Friends and Ryan McAllister & The North Country Gentlemen.

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site

One of Jurassic Quest's animatronic displays. (Jurassic Quest)

Jurassic Quest

Spend the day learning all about the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic period and get the chance to view over 80 types of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.

The event for all ages runs throughout the weekend with fossil digs, crafts stations and interactive tours.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

The Rio Theatre in Vancouver is showing the final episode of Game of Thrones on the big screen Sunday.

Game of Thrones Screening Party

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday and fans can watch it on the big theatre screen at Vancouver's Rio Theatre.

For anyone who missed it, the second to last episode (episode 5) runs before the final instalment.

Patrons must be 19+ or older to attend the event.

When: Sunday, doors open at 3: 45 p.m. Episode 5 starts at 4:45 p.m. Episode 6 begins at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Rio Theatre, 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Vancouver Aquarium is one of Stanley Park's key attractions. (David Horemans/CBC)

Walk through the rainforest

For those who love the outdoors — rain or shine — there's always Stanley Park's own West Coast rainforest.

Bike the seawall, drink coffee at one of its cafes or visit the Vancouver Aquarium.

When: All weekend

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver