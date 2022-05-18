Thousands across B.C. without power, wind warnings in effect

Thousands of British Columbians are without power as some regions of the province deal with strong winds and rain.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of the province, including parts of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Fraser Canyon.

The weather forecaster anticipates strong, southwesterly winds of up to 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h in some areas.

As of 11:45 a.m. PT, BC Hydro estimates about 37,000 customers are without power, the vast majority on Vancouver Island.

Hydro is reporting downed trees on power lines in several areas.

Strong winds can cause trees and branches to knock down power lines. If you see a fallen or damaged power line or pole, it's an emergency. Stay back at least 10 metres and dial 9-1-1: <a href="https://t.co/o7hamBFdvM">https://t.co/o7hamBFdvM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/FaZorzrv8M">pic.twitter.com/FaZorzrv8M</a> —@bchydro

Weather statements are in effect for many mountain passes. Snow is predicted for some parts of the Coquihalla Highway, TransCanada Highway and Highway 3.

DriveBC, the province's highway information website, says heavy fog has significantly reduced visibility on parts of the Coquihalla Highway.

CBC meterologist Johanna Wagstaffe says skies should clear up by Thursday morning, and expects a mix of sun and cloud for the second half of the week.