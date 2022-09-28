Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Heiltsuk man, granddaughter handcuffed outside Vancouver bank settle human rights case against VPD

An Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver have reached a human rights settlement with police.

Vancouver Police Board will pay undisclosed damages to Maxwell Johnson's family 'for injury to dignity'

Heiltsuk man gives update on human rights case against Vancouver police

An Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver have reached a settlement in their human rights case against police.

The agreement announced Wednesday said the Vancouver Police Board will pay undisclosed damages to the Johnson family "for injury to dignity" and $100,000 to the Heiltsuk First Nation's restorative justice department.

The board will also have to create a position for an anti-Indigenous racism officer, who will review complaints relating to Indigenous peoples.

"Today's settlement ends our legal action against the Vancouver Police Board. While my family is still in a healing process, we are committed to reconciliation and working with the police board to fight systemic racism, and make sure no one else has to experience what we went through. With today's agreement, we can truly begin to heal and move forward," Maxwell Johnson wrote in a statement.

Johnson, who is from the Heiltsuk Nation, tried to open a bank account for his granddaughter at the BMO branch on Burrard Street when staff called 911 to report an alleged fraud on Dec. 20, 2019.

Staff had looked at the pair's identification documents, including their government-issued Indian status cards.

Responding police officers put Johnson, then 56, and his granddaughter, then 12, in handcuffs on a busy city sidewalk just outside the bank. 

The department later apologized. The two officers involved were suspended after a disciplinary decision said they committed misconduct by exposing the man and girl to "unnecessary trauma and fear" and "a serious perception of unfairness in their treatment at the hands of police."

Phone transcripts revealed a BMO branch manager called 911 because she thought Johnson and his granddaughter were presenting fake ID cards.

The manager said she was also concerned about a large sum of money Johnson had in his account — funds he and all other Heiltsuk members received from the federal government as part of an Aboriginal rights settlement package

Johnson and his granddaughter filed a human rights complaint against the VPD and BMO in late 2020.

The pair settled with the bank in May. The agreement included an undisclosed monetary payment, a formal apology and other terms.

Johnson closed his bank accounts at BMO that same month.

WATCH | Surveillance footage of Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter being handcuffed:

VPD officers handcuff Heiltsuk man and 12-year-old granddaughter outside bank

1 year ago
Duration 2:43
Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter are handcuffed by Vancouver police officers on a busy street outside a BMO branch in Vancouver after the pair tried to open her first bank account using government-approved Indian Status cards.

With files from Angela Sterritt

