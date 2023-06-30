18-year-old's toy rental business in Kelowna, B.C., aims to help reduce plastic waste

Max Elliot has always considered himself a minimalist when it comes to personal possessions.

However, the 18-year-old has quite the affinity for toys — which he lends out to others.

That's why, a month ago, he launched Aluda Toys, a new toy rental business serving parents and children across Kelowna, B.C.

"When kids get bored or if they want new toys, they're able to go on my website, choose the ones they want, and get them delivered right to their doorstep," Elliot told CBC News, standing next to part of his collection in his parents' basement.

The recent high school graduate said the goal of Aluda Toys, which sounds like "a lotta toys," is to prolong the lifespan of plastic toys before they end up in landfills, considering how quickly children can lose interest in their toys.

The idea came from his high school business class last year, he said.

Different membership options allow families to borrow between two and four toys a month for a flexible time period, and monthly membership fees range from $17 to $35.

Aluda Toys also offers one complimentary delivery for customers each month, and charges a fee ranging from $4.87 to $7.97 per subsequent delivery depending on customers' locations.

Preventing outgrown toys from going to landfills

Aluda Toys is part of the growing trend of toy rental businesses across North America aiming to prevent toys, mostly made of plastic, from becoming waste as children outgrow them.

Miriam Diamond, a professor of earth sciences at the University of Toronto, said the issue with plastic toys is that while plastic makes the toys more affordable, they also contribute to their disposable nature.

"You now have the toy of the month. You switch it out," she said. "So what do you do with your old toys? Eventually it turns into waste."

Miriam Diamond, a professor of earth sciences at the University of Toronto, says while plastic makes toys more affordable, they also contribute to their disposable nature. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)

Elliot said he invested $700 in purchasing second-hand toys from auction websites, compensates individuals who trade in their old toys, and occasionally buys new toys. He also accepts toy donations.

He also allocated $400 to build the Aluda Toys website and $50 for cleaning supplies to sanitize the toys before lending them out.

He said he strives to keep his business as local as possible to minimize expenses associated with delivery services.

While it's been a slow start for his business, Elliot said, he is confident Aluda Toys is gaining traction among families in Kelowna.

He added that Aluda Toys is more about making toys accessible to families of all income levels, rather than solely focusing on profit.

"I am confident in the work that I've put into it, and I really do think that it's a lovely service," said Elliot, who is starting his first year in the Bachelor of Commerce program at the University of Victoria this fall.

"I'm gonna keep on trying to connect with the parental community and really try to show them what it's worth."