Police identify suspect in Surrey break and enter, sexual assault investigation

Police have identified a suspect in an alleged break and enter and subsequent sexual assault that occurred in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend.

Surrey RCMP say they are searching for Matthew Christopher Hamm, 43, and are requesting the public's assistance to help find him.

Officers were called to the 12900 block of 101A Avenue in Surrey at 6:40 a.m. PT on May 21 in response to a reported break and enter.

The woman who lived in the home told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man she did not know. She was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamm is five feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with black greying curly hair and brown eyes, according to RCMP. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, jeans and dark runners.

Police are searching for Matthew Hamm, 43, who is a suspect in an alleged break and enter and sexual assault in Surrey, B.C. (Supplied by Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, and police say not to approach him.