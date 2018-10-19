Kamloops MMA fighter charged with assault
Matt Baker, 34, accused of multiple assaults between December 2017 and June 2018
A mixed martial arts fighter from Kamloops, B.C., has been charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief.
Matt Baker is accused of four counts of assault: once on Dec. 31, 2017, once on May 15, 2018, and twice on June 9, 2018.
I started my career here! Proud of the person MMAs made me! Change, Forgive, Forget, Never stop learning, Be BETTER <a href="http://t.co/E0LLgIUAsh">pic.twitter.com/E0LLgIUAsh</a>—@RiotMakerMMA
Court records show he's also accused of uttering threats and mischief on May 1.
Baker, 34, is ranked as the eighth-best professional light-heavyweight in Canada, according to online rankings.
Baker's lawyer, Jay Michi, sent a statement Friday to CBC News on his client's behalf.
"I would point out that he has a great deal of support, from his family and friends and his manager. I am also confident that the evidence in this case will come out favourably for Mr. Baker," it read.
Baker is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Nov. 1.