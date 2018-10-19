Skip to Main Content
Kamloops MMA fighter charged with assault

Matt Baker, 34, is accused of multiple assaults between December and June.

Two mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in a file photo. Matt Baker, an MMA fighter from Kamloops, B.C., has been charged with four counts of assault and one count each of uttering threats and mischief. (Shutterstock / Fotokostic)

A mixed martial arts fighter from Kamloops, B.C., has been charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief.

Matt Baker is accused of four counts of assault: once on Dec. 31, 2017, once on May 15, 2018, and twice on June 9, 2018.

Court records show he's also accused of uttering threats and mischief on May 1.

Baker, 34, is ranked as the eighth-best professional light-heavyweight in Canada, according to online rankings.

Baker's lawyer, Jay Michi, sent a statement Friday to CBC News on his client's behalf.

"I would point out that he has a great deal of support, from his family and friends and his manager. I am also confident that the evidence in this case will come out favourably for Mr. Baker," it read.

Baker is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Nov. 1.

