Funeral service held for 2nd officer caught in avalanche in Kaslo, B.C.

A funeral service for the second police officer caught in a deadly avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., is being held on Monday, nearly two weeks to the day after the ceremony for his colleague.

The celebration of life for Const. Mathieu Nolet is taking place at the Rod and Gun Club in Nelson, B.C., at 11:30 a.m. PT. The Nelson Police Department is streaming the service live.

Nolet, 28, was skiing with his colleague, Det. Wade Tittemore, in a mountain pass 60 kilometres north of Nelson when an avalanche swept them down the mountain around midday on Jan. 9.

Nolet was hospitalized with severe internal injuries, but died 11 days later.

Tittemore, 43, was pronounced dead on the mountain. At his funeral, he was posthumously promoted to detective.

Const. Wade Tittemore of the Nelson Police Department was killed in a backcountry avalanche on Jan. 9, 2023. Tittemore was skiing with his colleague Const. Mathieu Nolet, who was critically injured and died in hospital Saturday Jan. 21. (Nelson Police Department)

Both officers were avid backcountry skiers with plenty of experience and training. They were both carrying probes, beacons and other avalanche safety gear.

Four people on the mountain who witnessed the slide rescued Nolet, but could not reach Tittemore.

Nolet a 'dedicated, caring and positive' officer

According to the police department, Nolet had worked in Nelson for just over a year after serving with the Calgary Police Service. He had chosen to live in Nelson because of his love for the backcountry and dedication to community policing.

He died with his fiancée, his sister and his parents at his side.

"Const. Nolet was a dedicated, caring and positive young officer with nothing but promise," Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher wrote in a statement.

Tittemore was a husband, father of two children and a 15-year police veteran who, like Nolet, previously worked for the Calgary Police Service.

An online fundraiser for the officers' families had raised more than $88,000 as of Monday.